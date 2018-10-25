Tshwane city manager's future may depend on Labour Court's decision

The Tshwane council will await a Labour Court decision today before tabling a report into an investigation about an alleged irregular R1.2bn infrastructure project management contract.

The report, which has allegedly made adverse findings against city manager Moeketsi Mosola, was expected to be used by the city to push for his suspension in council today.

Mosola approached the Labour Court in Johannesburg on Tuesday in an effort to interdict the city from tabling the report today.

Mosola also wants the court to rule that the investigation into his role in the GladAfrica contract be immediately stopped.

Mosola has accused mayor Solly Msimanga of trying to use the report to fire him.

The matter is currently before the court and a decision was expected later today.

Msimanga told council that the report, by an independent law firm, would await the court's decision before being discussed in council.

"The report can't be discussed until that matter is done with [in court]," Msimanga said.