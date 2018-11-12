Tshwane mayor cites investigations under way in bid to avoid spat with city manager

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has refused to be drawn into another public spat with his city manager Moeketsi Mosola who said he had lodged a grievance against him.

Msimanga declined to comment on Sunday on Mosola’s latest move, saying there are investigations under way that are dealing with the city manager’s conduct.

“What you should be asking the city manager is when did the so-called report reach the city and who got [it] first? What information did he take to his lawyers on the day he decided to interdict the releasing of the report, especially if he says he hasn’t seen the report? Why would he interdict something he hasn’t seen,” asked Msimanga.

On Friday, the Labour Court in Johannesburg postponed the matter between Mosola, Msimanga and the speaker following the city manager's successful bid in interdicting the GladAfrica preliminary report to be tabled before council in October.