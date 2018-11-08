GladAfrica deal pits Tshwane City bosses
Tshwane Metro COO James Murphy has distanced himself from the controversial appointment of GladAfrica and disputed facts contained in the founding affidavit of his boss, city manager Moeketsi Mosola, before the labour court in Johannesburg.
Murphy wrote to Mosola demanding that a reference in his affidavit alleging that he played a role in the appointment of the company in a R1.2bn three-year deal be immediately retracted.
Sowetan established that Murphy had given Mosola until last Friday to retract or face a possible legal challenge.
Murphy has also approached the labour court, which will hear Mosola's matter tomorrow.
Murphy's lawyer Bruno Seabela confirmed to Sowetan yesterday that his client had brought an application to intervene in the matter.
"We are not at liberty to give more details on this application because it is pending before the court," Seabela said.
Mosola's founding affidavit was used two weeks ago to successfully interdict mayor Solly Msimanga and council from tabling a report on the investigation into the awarding of the three-year project management contract.
Mosola argued that the GladAfrica investigation conducted by law firm Bowmans was unlawful as Msimanga did not follow proper processes.
He also stated under oath that Murphy played a role in the appointment of GladAfrica and, therefore, couldn't have been appointed to oversee the investigation into the awarding of the contract.
The court stopped the city during last month's council meeting and interdicted the tabling of the report, which allegedly made adverse findings against Mosola.
When asked about the dispute relating to the appointment of GladAfrica between himself and his subordinate, Mosola said: "It is not in the character of the City of Tshwane to conduct internal investigations in the media."
Murphy also asked Msimanga to put him on special leave until all allegations in Mosola's affidavit could be investigated.
Sowetan can also reveal that Murphy's request for legal assistance from the city to clear his name was rejected.
The city was, however, settling Mosola's legal costs in the matter before court tomorrow.