GladAfrica deal pits Tshwane City bosses

Tshwane Metro COO James Murphy has distanced himself from the controversial appointment of GladAfrica and disputed facts contained in the founding affidavit of his boss, city manager Moeketsi Mosola, before the labour court in Johannesburg.

Murphy wrote to Mosola demanding that a reference in his affidavit alleging that he played a role in the appointment of the company in a R1.2bn three-year deal be immediately retracted.

Sowetan established that Murphy had given Mosola until last Friday to retract or face a possible legal challenge.

Murphy has also approached the labour court, which will hear Mosola's matter tomorrow.