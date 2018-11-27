Rustenburg police are investigating cases of murder following the deaths of 11 people who were killed in separate incidents this week and last.

Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the people were killed in Sondela informal settlement in what appeared to be mob justice.

"In the first incident‚ two cases of murder were registered after two men were found dead on Sunday November 18 at Sondela informal settlement. Further investigation revealed that the victims were from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape‚" Mokgwabone said.

The police also discovered bodies of two men in different locations within the informal settlement.

One seemed to have been stabbed to death‚ Mokgwabone said.