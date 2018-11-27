Mob justice suspected in 11 murders in North West in past fortnight
Rustenburg police are investigating cases of murder following the deaths of 11 people who were killed in separate incidents this week and last.
Police spokesperson Brig Sabata Mokgwabone said the people were killed in Sondela informal settlement in what appeared to be mob justice.
"In the first incident‚ two cases of murder were registered after two men were found dead on Sunday November 18 at Sondela informal settlement. Further investigation revealed that the victims were from Matatiele in the Eastern Cape‚" Mokgwabone said.
The police also discovered bodies of two men in different locations within the informal settlement.
One seemed to have been stabbed to death‚ Mokgwabone said.
"On Saturday November 24 two men‚ reported to be Lesotho nationals‚ were allegedly stabbed to death.
"In the early hours of Monday November 26‚ five bodies - four males and one female - were found in separate locations in Sondela informal settlement."
He said the motives were not yet known and investigation were under way. Two people have been taken in for questioning.
North West provincial police commissioner Lt-Gen Baile Motswenyane condemned the incidents.