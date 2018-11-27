Former pupils gang-rape their teacher

A Limpopo high school teacher has been discharged from hospital after being allegedly kidnapped and gang-raped by former pupils, the provincial department of education said yesterday.

"We are concerned about our teachers in and around our schools. Our teachers should be able to roam around the streets and do their things freely," spokesperson Sam Makondo said.

He said the teacher was discharged from hospital on Sunday afternoon. "We have arranged for counselling and will provide the necessary support needed," Makondo said.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said two men aged 18 and 20 have been arrested. The men are alleged to have broken into her home in Marken on Friday while she was asleep.

Ngoepe said the 28-year-old woman is a teacher at a high school near Marken in the outskirts of Lephalale.

"They tied her up, loaded her inside the boot of her car and drove away with her.

"It was also detected that the suspects took turns in gang- raping the victim and dumped her, still tied up, in the bushes before they fled the scene with her motor vehicle, a Volkswagen Polo," Ngoepe said.

Police found the teacher dumped in the bushes along the road to Bakenburg outside Mokopane. She was rushed to hospital.

During the arrests, one of the men was found in possession of the teacher's car keys.

The car was later found abandoned in the bushes near Marken.

"The preliminary police investigations have since revealed that the two suspects involved in this chain of crime incidents are well known to the victim as she previously taught them at the same school and they are also staying in this village."

Police have opened cases of housebreaking with intent to commit a crime, kidnapping, armed robbery and rape.

The duo is expected to appear in the local magistrate's court soon.