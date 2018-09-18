Mob justice accounts for most murders in Gauteng

A total of 657 women and children were killed in Gauteng during the 2017-2018 financial year. This is according to provincial police commissioner, Lieutenant-General Deliwe De Lange, who presented the annual provincial crime statistics in the legislature on Tuesday.

De Lange said 549 women were killed during the period under review and 108 children were murdered in the previous financial year, noting this figure contributed 16.8% to the overall murder rate in the province.

A total of 4 233 people were killed in the province in the year under review compared with 4 101 murders in the 2016-2017 financial year, which marked a 3.2% increase in the province's murder rate. De Lange broke down the motives, saying a high number of those killed was as a result of mob justice.

“Eighty-two people were killed as a result of business robberies, 58 died due to car-jacking, 264 people were murdered because of mob justice, and 110 murders were taxi-related,” she said.

She pointed out that the Jeppe police station precinct came on top with a 42% increase in the number of people killed compared with the previous financial year. A total of 125 people were murdered in the precinct compared with 88 in the 2016-2017 financial year.