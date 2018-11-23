Pupils tell court of their interaction with 'rapist' school patroller

A 15-year-old grade seven pupil at AB Xuma Primary School in Soweto said she was walking back to her classroom when she met a school patroller who touched her left breast.

The girl was among several girls who gave evidence before the South Gauteng High Court sitting in Palmridge Magistrate's Court where Johannes Molefe stands accused of three counts of rape and 10 counts of sexual assault.

Molefe, 58, known to the children as Mkhulu, allegedly abused the girls at the school last year.

The girl said she was walking from the toilet to her class when she bumped into Molefe.

“Mkhulu touched my breast. I said Mkhulu what are you doing and he said he was fixing my tunic,” she said, adding that she did not tell anyone about the incident because she felt no one would believe her.