His victims were only eight‚ nine and eleven years old. At knife-point‚ he forced their little friends to watch as he raped them. Now justice has finally been served.

Isaac Pita‚ a 28-year-old man from Welkom‚ has been sentenced to two life terms and an additional 53 years imprisonment‚ the Free State Directorate of Public Prosecutions said on Tuesday.

Pita was sentenced by the Welkom Sexual Offences Court on Monday. Magistrate Deon van Rooyen found him guilty on two counts of rape‚ four counts of indecent assault and two counts of compelling children to witness a sexual offence.

According to evidence presented in court‚ Pita raped the first victim who was nine years old at the time‚ in June 2006‚ the directorate said. He forced the complainant at knife-point to walk with him to a nearby construction area and raped her.

In August 2006‚ he threatened a 9-year-old girl who was walking with her 7-year-old friend with a knife and forced them to accompany him to a nearby school. He raped the 9-year-old girl while the other girl was watching.

The two cases were closed as the minors could not identify their attacker.