Cyclist stabbed in head: 'He just got on his bicycle and rode off'

An eyewitness to a grisly attack on a cyclist has recalled how he saw Shaun Wayne ride off with a knife stuck in his head.

Shane Hendricks told Rapport newspaper he was outside the Harmony Park resort in Strand‚ Cape Town‚ when he saw what he initially thought was children playing a wrestling game.

But then he saw how a man got stabbed.

"The bloodied man just got onto his bicycle and rode in the direction of the police station‚" said Hendricks‚ who then alerted the police.

The cyclist‚ who has since been identified as Shaun Wayne and whose picture with the knife embedded in his head has gone viral‚ miraculously survived.