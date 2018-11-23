The country's higher courts have been able to finalise the bulk of the cases before them - despite limited resources and ever-increasing workloads faced by judges‚ Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng said on Friday.

Mogoeng was presenting the first-ever Judiciary Annual Report 2017/18‚ which he said marked a turning point in the history of the South African judiciary as it now accounted for its actions directly to the public.

Mogoeng said of the 152‚944 civil cases handled by the high courts during the period under review‚ 106‚936 had been finalised.

He said of the 15‚293 criminal cases handled by the high courts‚ 10‚411 were finalised.

"This is despite limited resources and despite increasing workload‚" said Mogoeng.