Chief Justice Mogoeng to open university's new faculty of law building

Chief justice Mogoeng Mogoeng will on Tuesday give a keynote address at the official opening of North West University's new faculty of law building.

The Mahikeng campus has produced its fair share of judges who are helping uphold justice in SA, including Mogoeng, who previously received an honorary doctorate from this campus in recognition of his vision of an independent, empowered and transformed judiciary.

Several other law graduates have also been recognised through the institution’s alumni awards. Some of the recipients include judge Frans Diale Kgomo, judge Yvonne Mokgoro and judge Bess Nkabinde-Mmono.

The Mahikeng campus's faculty of law has been associated with Mogoeng since 1992 when he was a part-time senior lecturer. He also maintained ties with the faculty as a guest speaker, mentor and presiding judge of the university's moot court and mock trial competitions.

University spokesperson Phenyo Mokgothu said the new building was in line with the institution’s newly adopted strategy to, among other things, function as a unitary, integrated multi-campus university.

"That will also enable equity, redress, alignment and globally competitive teaching and research across [the university's] all three campuses," said Mokgothu, adding that vice-chancellor Professor Dan Kgwadi will also attend.