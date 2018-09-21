Zuma using delaying tactics by launching bid for leave to appeal costs order‚ say opposition parties

Former president Jacob Zuma’s lawyers are trying to convince the high court that he did not deserve the estimated R10-million personal costs order granted against him in his disastrous state capture cases.

But opposition parties have slammed Zuma’s bid for leave to appeal as nothing more than a legally flawed attempt to delay the consequences of his own “reckless” litigation.

And the EFF and the Council for the Advancement of the South African Constitution are both arguing that Zuma must again face a personal costs order for bringing that appeal.

“The actions of Mr Zuma‚ in playing these games of coming in and out of court… delayed the appointment of this [state capture] commission‚” Advocate Dali Mpofu argued for Cope and the UDM.

“This commission was supposed to start in November 2016. It would be all over now. We would know today who took the billions and how… that is also the unreasonable actions of an unreasonable president.”