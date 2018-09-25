Stabbed teacher's family need time to heal

Mourners broke into tears when Mokolobate's uncle Kenosi Sebigi asked the government and the ANC to do something about such crimes.

"Our hearts are torn apart about what happened in our family. We are unable to carry on or live with it, we are weak and do not have strength.

"We do not want to point fingers, we are not saying return corporal punishment, you are the ones who took that decision. I am not saying people must be hanged, but they are killing others."

The third in a family of five, Mokolobate was killed after allegedly clashing with the 17-year-old pupil after the teen jumped the queue while waiting to be served food in the school's feeding scheme.

His aunt Johanna Mmamutle said she almost collapsed when she received a call informing her that her nephew had died.

"When the principal called me, he took a deep breath and said there was nothing they could do. He said 'he has lost a lot of blood, there was nothing they could do, he is gone'."