The ANC has said it understands the anger of North West residents who took to Mahikeng’s streets this week in protest against corruption and demanding Premier Supra Mahumapelo be sacked.

Addressing the media before a meeting of the ANC top brass‚ including President Cyril Ramaphosa‚ as well as Mahumapelo and his counterparts in the province‚ ANC national executive committee (NEC) member Obed Bapela expressed sympathy with the residents’ cries.

He said the ANC understood people’s anger when they see millions of rands going to companies yet services lagged behind.

“I think people are quite right to say‚ ‘we see millions of rands going to this company‚ that company or another company. There has been a number of advanced payments even before the companies could do anything’. Rightfully so‚ this is your money‚” said Bapela.