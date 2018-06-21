Suspended North West health boss returns to work

Suspended North West health department head Dr Thabo Lekalakala made a surprise return to work in Mahikeng and didn't take long to get on the wrong side of health workers.

Lekalakala was suspended two months ago pending an investigation into allegations of corruption.

He said his appearance was long overdue.

"The law is clear. It says if I stay at home for more than 60 days I can write to my employer and say because you have not charged me, I am now coming to work. So, I have exercised my rights," he said.

Lekalakala said after realising the department was not getting back to him, he decided to drop in and continue to work as normal.

He said he was absent from work for four months, which he felt was ample time to charge him.