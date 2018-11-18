Deputy President David Mabuza on Sunday promised to provide houses to residents of the Gert Sibande region of Mpumalanga - and in one case‚ provide a bed and a stove to boot.

Mabuza was out and about as part of the ANC's "Thuma Mina" (send me) campaign ahead of the 2019 national general elections.

He met with residents of the Gert Sibande region‚ where he promised that immediate action would be taken to build houses for some community members.

"I can see you are not living in a good condition‚" Mabuza was heard saying to one woman.

A clip of his interaction with the woman was posted on the Twitter page of ANC election committee chairperson Fikile Mbalula.

"We will now fix your house. Once we have fixed it up‚ we will buy you a bed‚ put in a toilet for you‚ give you a stove - there is electricity in this place‚ right?" Mabuza asks.

"Yes‚" those around him reply.