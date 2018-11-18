The bodies of two people were found inside a vehicle that was submerged under water at the Unicor Dam in Evander earlier this week‚ Mpumalanga police said.

The incident happened on Friday.

"The discovery was made by the SAPS Divers Unit from Secunda together with Delta 1 Rescue‚ which is a private sector organisation‚ while they were busy with training activities. In the process‚ they spotted a VW Citi Golf in the belly of the dam with two bodies inside‚" said Brigadier Leonard Hlathi.

"The team managed to retrieve the vehicle from the water and upon further investigation‚ it was discovered that the vehicle belongs to Siyabonga Nkabi‚ who was reported as missing on July 4 2018 together with Precious Mtsweni‚ who last seen with her‚" Hlathi added.

The police could not immediately confirm whether the bodies found in the vehicle were those of the missing two.

A postmortem would determine the cause of death.





Source: TMG Digital.