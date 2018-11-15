MPs are planning to probe deputy president David Mabuza about his recent mysterious trip to Russia‚ where he reportedly went to receive medical attention.

Mabuza's trip to Russia and his health condition were the subject of discussion on Thursday morning at a meeting of the National Assembly's programme committee where the deputy president's parliamentary counsellor‚ Ebrahim Ebrahim‚ revealed that he's confirmed his availability to take oral questions in the House next Thursday (November 22).

Mabuza was due to answer questions last Tuesday in parliament's second house‚ the National Council of Provinces‚ but the session was postponed and it later emerged that he was not well and had flown to Russia for medical treatment.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said he told the National Assembly programme committee that Mabuza's office informed him last week the deputy president was not well‚ adding he had no reason not to believe such correspondence.

Mthembu was responding to DA chief whip John Steenhuisen after he said there needed to be clarity on the matter following remarks by Mabuza's spokesperson that the deputy was "on sick leave but not ill".

Mthembu said only a "deranged person" would make such a statement.