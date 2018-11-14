Durban man wounded in shootout with suspected house robbers

An Overport, Durban, man who stumbled upon a gang of heavily armed house robbers was wounded as he traded fire with the gunmen on Wednesday.

The man, who has not yet been named, was rushed to a nearby hospital after he was injured in the exchange - a bullet grazing his shoulder.

It is understood that he had gone to the aid of a neighbour after noticing a suspicious car parked near his Essendene Road home.

This is the third shooting on Durban’s ridge in less than 24 hours.