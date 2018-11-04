A man was shot dead on Saturday morning during an apparent hijacking on Mint Street in Fordsburg‚ Johannesburg‚ paramedics said.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said that ER24 paramedics had arrived on the scene at 9.10am to find another service already in attendance.

“On inspection‚ paramedics found the man lying on the side of the road. The man had sustained a gunshot wound to his chest and leg and showed no signs of life. Paramedics immediately initiated CPR and advanced life support interventions. Unfortunately‚ after 30 minutes‚ no vital signs returned and the man was declared dead‚” Meiring said.

He said the details surrounding the incident were not yet known but local authorities were on the scene for further investigations.