Cops in marked police car arrested for alleged truck hijacking.

A captain and a constable are among nine men who were arrested for alleged truck hijacking on the N12 in Ekurhuleni‚ east of Johannesburg‚ in the early hours of Monday.

Gauteng police management said it had received information that two police officers – in full uniform and a marked police vehicle – were escorting a truck that was allegedly hijacked.

Police spokesman Captain Mavela Masondo said officers on routine patrol noticed a truck being escorted by three vehicles‚ including the marked police car‚ on the N12 highway in Benoni.