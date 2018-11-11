Five gunshots fired as man is killed while seated in his car in Welkom
A manhunt is under way for two men - one of whom walks with a limp - who were filmed on CCTV killing a man inside his car at a shopping centre parking lot in the Free State town of Welkom.
Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said on Sunday the brazen shooting happened at Commando Shopping Centre in Welkom at around 5.30pm on Saturday evening.
In a video being shared on social media‚ 54-year-old Shai Mikia Mohapi is seen sitting inside his blue Volkswagen Polo.
Two men are seen slowly approaching his vehicle. One of the men pretends to be on the phone‚ while the second opens the door of the car and fires several shots at Mohapi.
The men then drag the lifeless body out of the car. They get in and drive off.
Thakeng‚ who confirmed the identity of the slain man‚ said Mohapi was shot three times in the chest and twice in his left arm. He was declared dead on the scene.
His car was later abandoned next to Diggers Inn.
Police are investigating a case of murder and hijacking.