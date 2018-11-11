Five gunshots fired as man is killed while seated in his car in Welkom.

A manhunt is under way for two men - one of whom walks with a limp - who were filmed on CCTV killing a man inside his car at a shopping centre parking lot in the Free State town of Welkom.

Police spokesperson Captain Stephen Thakeng said on Sunday the brazen shooting happened at Commando Shopping Centre in Welkom at around 5.30pm on Saturday evening.

In a video being shared on social media‚ 54-year-old Shai Mikia Mohapi is seen sitting inside his blue Volkswagen Polo.