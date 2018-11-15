Gauteng receives R1.9bn for mid-term budget

The Gauteng department of finance has allocated about R1.9bn in addition to its provincial adjustment budget.

This comes despite the department receiving no new allocations from national treasury when finance minister Tito Mboweni announced last month.

MEC for finance Barbara Creecy announced in March that the budget for the province was R121.4bn and now it sits at R123.2bn.

The department of infrastructure received the biggest chunk of the pie with a whopping R567.9m, followed by health and education.

Health received an additional amount of R284.3m while education received R438.2m. Combined, they make up R722m for frontline services for schools and public health facilities.

Roads and transport followed closely with an additional R329.9m which includes the rehabilitation of infrastructure projects that had already begun in the previous financial year.

Other budget additional allocations included:

Office of the Premier has received R128m,

Economic development (R18.5m),

Social development (R25.9m),

Cooperative governance and tradtional affairs (R65m),

Human settlements (R49.2m),

Community safety (R32.5m),

Sports, arts, culture and recreation (R86m),

Agriculture and rural development (R20m), and

e-Government (a department within treasury), R100m.

MEC for finance in the province Barbara Creecy said the province would continue to ensure that it contributes to the national economic stimulus and recovery plan.

“Our target is to enhance our private sector partnerships, improve the ease of investing in Gauteng, ensure better public access to government services, improve the skills and employability of young people and protect our vulnerable citizens from the worst effects of unemployment and poverty,” she said.

Creecy said although the provincial government has made great strides of obtaining clean and unqualified audits in three years, she was however still concerned about irregular expenditure.

“Our main concern remains the high level of irregular expenditure which prevents a number of departments from moving to clean audit status,” the MEC said.