The Gauteng government claims to have saved R1.2-billion in irregular expenditure through its Open Tender system.

This is according to the province's finance MEC Barbara Creecy‚ who was addressing the media ahead of the budget votes of the provincial treasury and the department of E-Government.

The Open Tender system is‚ according to Creecy‚ a mechanism to restore faith in the procurement process.

"The Open Tender System saved Gauteng R1.2-billion in irregular expenditure in the 2017/18 financial year by detecting non-compliance in 26 tenders that were cancelled before award‚ an indication that this innovation is working to promote clean government and transparency in the public sector‚" Creecy said.