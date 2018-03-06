Gauteng closes funding gaps with partnerships

The Gauteng provincial government will use partnerships with private sector and civil society in order to close its funding gaps created by the cut in equitable share and conditional grants from the National Treasury.

This was revealed by Gauteng finance MEC Barbara Creecy when she tabled her budget in the provincial legislature‚ in the Johannesburg city centre on Tuesday.

Creecy said the national budget presented last month showed that there would be cuts to the province’s equitable share and conditional grants.

She added that with the current high levels of migration to Gauteng‚ health and education would still face spending pressures.

“To close the gaps we are primarily dependent on provincial revenue and off-budget investment and partnerships. We will not pass these cuts on to provincial departments. Instead we will use our own provincial resources to absorb these cuts and mitigate spending pressures.