Association 'lost 50 men to taxi war'

A decade-long feud over money collection in taxi ranks is believed to be behind the killing of more than 50 members of the Kempton Park Taxi Association.

Solomon Maceke, 60, is the latest victim of the ongoing dispute, according to Mandlakhe Mtshali, the chairperson of the association. Maceke was shot and killed by unknown gunmen while driving home on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Nelda Sekgobela said Maceke was attacked while driving in Madelakufa Section in Tembisa at about 3pm when his Nissan Murano was sprayed with bullets, noting that about 14 cartridges were found on the crime scene.

Maceke's family refused to talk about his killing.