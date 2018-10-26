South Africa

Joburg taxi boss gunned down at rank

By Nomahlubi Jordaan - 26 October 2018 - 07:32
A Johannesburg taxi association chairman was shot dead at a taxi rank in Roodepoort on Thursday.

Police said in a statement: “On Thursday at about 3.40pm‚ a 58-year-old man who is the chairperson of DORLJOTA (Dobsonville‚ Roodepoort‚ Leratong‚ Johannesburg Taxi Association) was shot dead by two suspects at a taxi rank in Roodepoort.

“It's alleged that the deceased was at a taxi rank when two suspects approached him and started firing shots at him. The deceased was shot ten times.”

The suspects drove off and were followed by a taxi driver‚ who then alerted the police of their whereabouts.

The police cornered the suspects in Protea Glen‚ Soweto and arrested them.

One of the suspects is believed to be a police officer attached to Johannesburg Central’s local criminal record centre.

The motive of the killing is not yet known and police are still investigating.

