I was not trying to influence her evidence - Manyi on why he texted Phumla

Former government spokesman Mzwanele Manyi says he was not trying to influence evidence when he called acting GCIS director-general Phumla Williams but simply wanted to raise the issue of the chronology of events that were being presented.

On Monday Manyi submitted an affidavit to the commission of inquiry into state capture explaining his phone call and text message to Williams during Friday’s tea break. Williams was testifying that the government’s advertising budget had been irregularly spent on The New Age-SABC breakfasts.

Manyi told her‚ via a text message‚ that these breakfasts did not take place during his tenure as director-general of GCIS.

“I think he is trying to influence my submission‚” Williams told commission head Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

Zondo had asked the inquiry lawyers to prepare documentation for him to decide whether to summon Manyi to explain himself.

The commission’s legal team confirmed receiving a statement from Manyi about the incident.