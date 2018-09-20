Afro Worldview must reinstate employees effective immediately - Labour Court rules

Employees were shocked when management called them to a meeting and told them that they should stop working effectively as there was no money, and that they will receive a month’s salary as token of appreciation.

Communication Workers Union (CWU) general secretary Aubrey Tshabalala said: “We are very happy that the court has reinstated the workers and said they will have to be paid until today. Afro Worldview attempted to flout the labour act by dismissing workers and paying them a month’s salary.”

Tshabalala added that the judgment will set a precedence for employers “who like to take chances” as they will now be prohibited by this ruling.

Employees said in dismissing them, the management had said there was no money to pay salaries.

“If there’s no money, then they must file for liquidation, then sell the company and pay the workers [their retrenchment packages]. They must also explain when did they realise they no longer have [the] money,” said Tshabalala.

Afro Worldview dismissed workers a month after filing to liquidate its newspaper division Afro Voice.

The judgment does not, however, affect Afro Voices's former employees as the company complied with the law when filing for liquidation. Manyi could not be reached for a comment.