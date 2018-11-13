South Africa

Gwede Mantashe hits back after Barbara Hogan's testimony

By Amil Umraw - 13 November 2018 - 12:10
Gwede Mantashe has fired off two letters to the state capture inquiry relating to Barbara Hogan's testimony and the 'summoning' of the big four banks to the ruling party's headquarters, Luthuli House
Image: IHSAAN HAFFEJEE/The Times

ANC national chair and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has submitted two statements to the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Advocate Phillip Mokoena, who is leading the evidence of former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan, told the commission on Tuesday that he had received two statements from Mantashe, both dated November 11 (Sunday).

Mokoena said neither statements were signed, but contained the African National Congress letterhead and Mantashe’s name at the end.

He said the statements were in response to Hogan's affidavit as well as evidence received from the banks.


Hogan - who served as public enterprises minister in 2009 and 2010 - told the commission on Monday that Mantashe, who was the party’s secretary-general at the time, summoned her to Luthuli House where she was taken to task over statements she had made about the need for a private equity partner in some state-owned companies, such as SAA.

She said that as a cabinet minister, she believed it was the function of the president to take her to task - not the ruling party.

In September, the commission heard evidence by executives of the "big four" South African banks. They testified that Mantashe and Enoch Godongwana had summoned them to the ANC's headquarters to account for why they closed bank accounts linked to the Gupta family and the family's business interests.  

Deputy chief justice Raymond Zondo, heading the state capture inquiry,  also announced that public enterprises minister Pravin Gordhan’s testimony will be postponed to Monday next week. Gordhan was originally set to testify on November 15 (Thursday).

READ MORE:

Barbara Hogan: ANC structures were making SOE appointments

Barbara Hogan testifies before the State Capture commission about questionable appointments.
News
1 day ago

Minister shouldn't interfere in state companies: Barbara Hogan

The minister of public enterprises is not supposed to run state-owned companies‚ but rather provide oversight as a shareholder‚ Barbara Hogan said.
News
1 day ago

'Zuma tried to force me to appoint Siyabonga Gama as Transnet head' - Barbara Hogan

Barbara Hogan has detailed how Jacob Zuma insisted on the appointment of Siyabonga Gama as Transnet’s group executive.
News
23 hours ago

Zuma's grip on SOEs laid bare in inquiry

Former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan finally gave her much anticipated evidence at the commission of inquiry into state capture yesterday.
Opinion
7 hours ago

