Gwede Mantashe hits back after Barbara Hogan's testimony

ANC national chair and mineral resources minister Gwede Mantashe has submitted two statements to the commission of inquiry into state capture.

Advocate Phillip Mokoena, who is leading the evidence of former public enterprises minister Barbara Hogan, told the commission on Tuesday that he had received two statements from Mantashe, both dated November 11 (Sunday).

Mokoena said neither statements were signed, but contained the African National Congress letterhead and Mantashe’s name at the end.

He said the statements were in response to Hogan's affidavit as well as evidence received from the banks.