Nurse assaulted as family blame her for stillborn baby

Khumalo said trouble started when a woman who was in labour was brought in by emergency services personnel on Saturday night.

She said the woman, who was accompanied by her parents, was rushed into a delivery room because she was about to give birth. "Unfortunately, it was a stillborn," Khumalo said.

She said the woman's parents were furious upon hearing that the baby had died and they started assaulting the midwife inside the clinic.

Khumalo said police arrived on the scene and the family left. However, the family came back around midnight to attack the midwife again.

"They came back with more than 12 people. Unfortunately, security allowed these people to come in," she said.

Khumalo said while inside the delivery area, they started beating up the nurse while insulting other staff members.

"They were alleging that the midwife had killed the baby but it was stillbirth," she said.