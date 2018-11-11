The technically bankrupt Amathole District Municipality in the Eastern Cape is preparing to "cut the fat" by getting rid of redundant top earners.

To achieve this‚ the cash-strapped municipality has set aside R133-million‚ which from next year it will offer as "mutual separation packages" to top managers.

These are level 14-20 managers who earn between R700‚000 to R1.6-million per annum.

This was revealed by ADM municipal manager Thandekile Mnyiba in an exclusive interview with the Dispatch Weekend Edition.