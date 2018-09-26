Interest rate cuts would hurt South African economy, reserve banker says

The temptation to reduce rates was understandable, Groepe said in his speech, but the effect on growth would be small and temporary and eventually cause consumer prices to rise.

"The unexpected monetary policy shock will dent the credibility of the central bank, as economic agents will be forced to reassess the central bank’s reaction function," Groepe said in the speech, posted on the bank's website on Wednesday.

"This, in turn, will result in higher inflation expectations, while the medium-term growth prospects will, at best, be no better than they were before," Groepe said.

The central bank targets an inflation rate of 3 to 6 percent. The rate unexpectedly fell to 4.9 percent in August from 5.1 percent in July.

It has cut rates only once in the past 12 months, attracting some criticism from political quarters as well as trade union federation Cosatu, an ANC ally.

South Africa's economy slumped into recession in the second quarter, weakening a rand already battered by an emerging-market selloff. Business confidence, which rose after Cyril Ramaphosa was elected president in February, also took a hit.

Last week, Ramaphosa announced a multi-billion-dollar stimulus programme, earmarking funds for job creation and infrastructure development, in an effort to revive the ailing economy.