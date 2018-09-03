Rams Mabote teaches boys new narrative

Three years ago, Rams Mabote read a story of an ex-convict in the Sunday Times detailing how the young man had served time for raping and abusing his girlfriend.

The story, published as part of the 16 Days of Activism Against Women and Child Abuse set Mabote, a businessman, on a new path.

During the interview with the Sunday Times, the young man was asked whether doing crime had anything to do with the absence of role models in his life.

He responded that role models were there, but the problem was that he and the youth of his age from the townships had no contact with the people they see as their role models.

It was these words that spurred Mabote into action, forcing him to quit his other business ventures to help prevent other boys from becoming convicts and abusive.

"Until that day I realised I was not a role model. I am just the guy who is achieving something for himself and nothing else," he said.

The article gave birth to Future Kings, an initiative he runs to help teenage boys.

In pursuit of making an impact on boys, Mabote brought together famous people such as former Bafana Bafana captain Lucas Radebe to play soccer with township boys once a month.

The boys always won by a big margin, and would spend time with their childhood heroes. But he could not sustain this approach because it was costly. In 2017, he invited nine women he knew were single mothers of the teenage boys, and asked if he could mentor their sons.