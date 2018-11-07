Former transport MEC refused treatment at Baragwanath hospital

Speaking in her office, inside the casualty wing of the hospital, she said her husband had suffered a stroke in July, however, his condition had been stable until a few days ago.

Her husband who sat in the wheelchair with one hand on his chest struggled to speak and kept dosing off while the Sowetan team was there yesterday.

Mosunkutu said she decided to take him to the hospital when his health deteriorated on Monday because he had been receiving treatment there for months.

Mosunkutu said when they arrived at the hospital yesterday doctors prescribed medication and also referred him for physiotherapy.

"The problem started when we went to physiotherapy."

She said said they were already in the consultation room when the physiotherapist refused to assist them and rudely told them to go to South Rand Hospital because it is closer to their home in Kibler Park.

Mosunkutu broke down in tears as she described how her husband nearly fell off the wheelchair while they were in the consultation room, while she desperately pleaded for him to get help.