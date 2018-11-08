'Nurses beat me up while I was giving birth at hospital'

"I fell asleep and was woken up by the nurse. She said to me, 'hey wena [you], wake up and clean up your vomit'. I was weak and experiencing contractions but I gathered enough strength to discard the vomit inside the toilet."

Sikhosana said the situation grew worse as her labour pains intensified but the nurse complained about her screaming and later left the room.

"I didn't have the strength to call out for the nurse and asked another patient in the ward to help me call for help."

Sikhosana said she delivered her baby before a nurse came into the room. She said the nurse who finally came to assist her moments after the baby was born told her that her colleague, who was supposed to help her deliver the baby, was sleeping.

Sikhosana said she passed out and fell asleep while the nurse was cutting the umbilical cord. "When I woke up I had bruises all over my body and face. I was in pain."

She said nurses told her she fell but she did not believe them. "I believe the nurses beat me up. They were trying to kill me in order to avoid getting in trouble for neglecting me while I was in labour."