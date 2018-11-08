'Who does something like that?' mother asks Hannah Cornelius's killers

The family of murdered student Hannah Cornelius arrived in court holding white flowers as sentencing proceedings got under way against her killers on Thursday.

For some family members it was their first day in court – on what could be the last day of a murder trial that stunned South Africa.

Cornelius‚ a 21-year-old student‚ was found dead on a farm 20km outside of Stellenbosch on May 27 2017.