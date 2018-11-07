Hospitals can't refuse patients care

Nonqaba Mosunkutu is a nurse and matron at the Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital in Soweto but today she feels betrayed by the same hospital she's worked at for so many years.

She's discontented after her husband Khabisi Mosunkutu, 69, was refused treatment by a physiotherapist at the hospital because they wanted him to go to a hospital closer to his home in Kibler Park, south of Johannesburg.

The Mosunkutus were told that this was in line with the hospital's policy.

Khabisi, a Struggle stalwart and former Gauteng MEC for transport, had been taken to the hospital by his wife after he experienced complications from the stroke he suffered in July.

Nonqaba did not take her husband to Bara for special treatment because she works there but did so because Khabisi had been receiving treatment at the same hospital for months.

So what changed yesterday?

Nonqaba said when they arrived at the hospital yesterday, doctors prescribed medication and also referred him for physiotherapy.

She said they were already in the consultation room when the physiotherapist refused to assist them and "rudely" told them to go to the South Rand Hospital.