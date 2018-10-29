Cape Town Mayor Patricia de Lille has indicated that she may not leave her office on Wednesday as was announced earlier this year.

Instead‚ she said she was heading back to the courts in an attempt to set aside two forensic reports which were adopted by the city council last week – one of which recommended criminal charges against her.

“Unfortunately I am going back to court and I want to go to court before Wednesday to try and review and to set aside this report. That is where I am. I am taking one day at a time‚ because a day in politics is a very long time.

“So‚ if anyone of you asks me‚ ‘Are you going to resign on the 31st or are you not going to resign?’‚ I am going to tell you to wait for the 31st because it's is not the 31st. My focus is now on clearing my name and I think I need to be respected for that because we believe in the rule of law‚” she said on Monday.

De Lille was addressing the Cape Town Press Club when she revealed that she would “fight to the bitter end” to clear her name.

“October 31 is on Wednesday…but where my emphasis is right now is that I have to clear my name again‚ like I have cleared it in all of these other instances. So I am consulting with my lawyers.”