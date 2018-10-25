Cries of racism by five Patricia de Lille allies who quit the City of Cape Town and the DA on Thursday have been dismissed as a “hollow claim”.

Mayoral committee member JP Smith‚ author of a damning report in 2017 which sparked a DA investigation of De Lille‚ told a news conference: “How could it be that your core reason for leaving a party is one of which no official complaint has already been made?”

Smith said the five councillors who quit — Shaun August‚ Suzette Little‚ Siya Mamkeli‚ Greg Barnardo and Thulani Stemele — had simply reached the point where “they cannot face what must happen.”

All of them are proportional representation councillors‚ meaning no by-elections will be needed to replace them and the DA will retain its two-thirds majority in the city council chamber.