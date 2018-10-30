ANC's Brian Hlongwa resigns as Chief Whip

The ANC's chief whip in the Gauteng provincial legislature Brian Hlongwa has resigned following allegations of corruption levelled against him.

Hlongwa's resignation comes as the ANC's Integrity Commission was meant to give a detailed report on Tuesday to the party's provincial executive committee (PEC), in which they are expected to recommend that he be axed, along with former MEC for Health Qedani Mahlangu who also serves on the party's PEC.

Hlongwa stands accused of allegedly facilitating corruption amounting to about R1.2 billion in the Gauteng health department during his tenure.

In a statement released on Tueday, Hlongwa said he wanted to resolve the issue before the courts.