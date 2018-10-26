When do-gooders do harm: Liberia rape scandal shifts aid sector spotlight

A rape scandal at a U.S. charity in Liberia has exposed the dangers of small, unregulated organisations escaping scrutiny over sexual abuse in the aid world, humanitarian experts said.

One of the founders of the More Than Me (MTM) charity, Macintosh Johnson, was accused of raping multiple girls in the group's care over several years, according to an investigation by U.S. news website ProPublica published earlier this month.

Johnson was arrested in 2014 and died of AIDS two years later while awaiting re-trial for alleged rape.

Co-founded by an American woman, Katie Meyler, MTM gained popularity on social media and received millions of dollars in funding even though its managers had little experience in international aid or child protection, according to ProPublica.

The Liberian government last week launched an investigation into MTM, which runs 19 schools in Liberia.

MTM said last week in a statement that it would cooperate fully with the probe.

From Oxfam workers using prostitutes in Haiti to Save the Children staff reporting misconduct by bosses, the global aid sector has been rocked by revelations of sex abuse this year.

But while big-name agencies are in the spotlight, industry experts fear that smaller ones slip could through the cracks.

Small charities like MTM sometimes lack the mechanisms and oversight needed to spot sex predators and effectively respond, said Dorothea Hilhorst, a professor of humanitarian aid at the International Institute of Social Studies in the Netherlands.

"There is abuse everywhere. But with the bigger agencies you see more standards, learning, reporting, action, more eyes on the ball," she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation.

Small charities can also have advantages over big ones, often connecting better with people on the ground, but they need certain safeguards in place, such as an oversight board and staff training in core humanitarian standards, Hilhorst added.

"I think small, unregulated, highly celebritised charities ... probably have more capacity to do harm," said Alexia Pepper de Caires, co-founder of Safe Space, a Britain-based group fighting sexual harassment in the aid world.

CHANGING THE SYSTEM

The ProPublica report sparked outrage among Liberians, with groups this month protesting against MTM.