The Asset Forfeiture Unit is preparing to launch a second legal attack to freeze R250-million which it says is the proceeds of crime linked to the controversial Estina Dairy Farm Project.

But based on interviews and court documents‚ it appears the case could be a back-up plan‚ as the state faces the possibility that it may lose its first major court battle in its State Capture prosecution campaign.

The publication understands that the AFU will launch an application for restraint of the R250-milliion on Friday morning‚ when the Bloemfontein High Court is also expected to rule on Atul Gupta and Gupta companies’ legal bid to reverse the freezing of their accounts.

According to the state‚ Atul Gupta and a number of Gupta companies received millions intended for poor black dairy farmers as part of a money-laundering and fraud enterprise.

But Advocate Mike Hellens‚ representing Oakbay and other Gupta-owned companies‚ has described the AFU's application to freeze his clients' assets as "a national embarrassment". And he strongly suggested there was no direct evidence that Gupta companies received money from the Estina Dairy Project.

The Bank of Baroda is also fighting to reverse the AFU freezing of its current account with Nedbank‚ which it uses to serve its 800 clients‚ 750 of whom are not Gupta-linked.