Pastor Omotoso's 'victims' tell all

Zondi, a student and aspiring musician, said her sexual and emotional abuse started when she was 14.

“I trusted and [he ] was supposed to be a mentor and a man of God,” Zondi said.

The young student said she was groomed to obey him before being lured to live with him.

“If I went to buy bread, I had to tell him. If I spoke to a boy at school, I had to immediately tell him,” she said.

Anele and Nelisiwe Mxakaza, who auditioned for Idols in 2013, also spoke of their abuse.

“He told me to rub his feet. He told me to go higher. I was scared. He told me to come to the bed. He went on top of me and told me to take off my pyjamas and I did so,” Nelisiwe said.

“He would ask God to forgive us. It made me angry. I didn’t do anything.”