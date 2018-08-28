North West pastor accused of raping granny acquitted

A North West pastor who was accused of raping a granny three years ago was acquitted by the Lehurutshe magistrate's court on Monday.

Jehovah Jireh Ministries' pastor Shepherd Lugalo, who came to court with his wife Thandeka Lugalo, looked relieved after the judgment and hugged his wife of eight years in excitement.

He was accused of raping the 69-year-old granny on February 14 2015 after he gave her a lift from Zeerust to Botswana.

Magistrate Stephen du Toit acquitted him based on the J88 medical form, which stated there was no penetration or bruises on the victim.

The magistrate said the victim had over-exaggerated the penis size of the accused, including the duration of the intercourse. She had testified that the sexual intercourse lasted for three hours, from 11am to 2pm, because the pastor's penis was too big and he had struggled to penetrate her.

She also said three condoms were damaged during the whole ordeal. But Du Toit said the victim had also contradicted the evidence of the policeman who attended to the scene.

According to the officer's report, the man's semen was found on the granny's thighs, but she told the court that the semen was inside her genitals.