Former finance minister Nhlanhla Nene has resigned as a member of Parliament‚ 10 days after stepping down as minister.

ANC chief whip Jackson Mthembu said on Friday that his office had received Nene’s resignation letter. Nene’s resignation would be effective from the October 9‚ the day he resigned as minister‚ Mthembu said.

“There are very few people who are able to own up to their error of judgement. Comrade Nene is amongst the few‚” Mthembu said.

He further thanked Nene for his service to the ANC and to South Africa.

Nene stepped down following a public outcry and widespread rejection for a public apology for previously undisclosed meetings with the Guptas at their Saxonwold home and their business premises in Midrand from 2010 to 2014.

Nene previously said he had not had any meetings with the Guptas‚ but told the Zondo Commission of Inquiry investigating state capture that he had several meetings with them when he served as deputy minister and‚ later‚ as finance minister.