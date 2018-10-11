Standing ovation goes to Nene for his bravery

South Africans should applaud Nhlanhla Nene for choosing to resign as finance minister.

Nene remains a true leader regardless of his involvement with the Gupta brothers; he saved SA.

The question remains, was Nene pushed out because he told the truth or just because he is corrupt?

He is better than Nomvula Mokonyane who once said 'should the rand tumble, we will pick it up'. Why is she not picking up the falling rand at the fuel pumps.

Amos Motloding,Jamela Village