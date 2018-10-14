A 33-year-old BMW driver is behind bars this weekend after being caught speeding.

He was clocked driving at 229km per hour by the Gauteng Traffic Police High Speed Unit.

He was driving in Bronkhorstspruit on the N4 towards Witbank at about midday Friday‚ the Department of Community Safety said in a statement at the weekend.

“He was caught travelling a in his BMW and told officers he was rushing to a meeting.

“The motorist was arrested on the spot and taken to Bronkhorstspruit police station where he was formally charged with reckless and negligent driving as well as an alternative charge of exceeding the general speed limit.”

The motorist is expected to appear in the Bronkhorstspruit Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ October 15.