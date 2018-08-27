Man convicted of Simba Mhere's fatal car crash to stay behind bars

The motorist convicted of causing the deaths of Top Billing presenter Simba Mhere and his friend Kady-Shay O’Bryan will stay behind bars while he awaits his appeal to be heard.

Judgment on Preshalin Naidoo’s bail application was delivered in the Johannesburg High Court on Friday by Acting Judge Sam Makamu.

The National Prosecuting Authority confirmed on Monday that Naidoo’s bail application had been denied. He is serving time for culpable homicide for causing the crash that led to Mhere and O’Bryan’s death.