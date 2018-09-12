Box Cart Race returns with Kagiso Rabada as judge

The Red Bull Box Cart Race returns to South Africa this Sunday after an 8-years hiatus.

The event will see amateur drivers – 80 teams have been shortlisted – racing homemade soapbox crafts speeding down a hay-baled course, while hundreds of spectators cheer on in Sandton.

Teams will be judged on speed, creativity and showmanship.

Cricketer Kagiso Rabada will be the judge to crown the fastest man powered vehicle as they go downhill.

Comedian Mpho ‘Popps’ Modikoane and radio personality Fikile ‘Fix’ Moeti will serve as hosts.

The international festival has already taken place this year in Rome, Sofia Bulgaria, Cincinnati Ohio and Lisbon.